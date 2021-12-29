Not even a global pandemic could keep the Enander family from putting on their Winter Wonderland light display last year.

But in a concession to public health precautions, they allowed viewing only on a drive-by basis.

Their holiday extravaganza was back as an in-person experience this year, however, though the window to see it is closing.

The lights are on from 6 to 10 p.m. through Saturday, New Year’s Day, at 2281 Mission Valley Blvd., Nokomis. There’s no charge.

These photos, by photographers Joseph John Orchulli II and Justin Fennell, will give you a flavor of what a visit is like.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments