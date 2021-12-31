featured Clock ticking down on Winter Wonderland STAFF REPORT Dec 31, 2021 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOKOMIS — Not even a global pandemic could keep the Enander family from putting on their Winter Wonderland light display last year.But in a concession to public health precautions, they allowed viewing only on a drive-by basis.Their holiday extravaganza was back as an in-person experience this year, however, though the window to see it is closing.The lights are on from 6 to 10 p.m. through Saturday, New Year’s Day, at 2281 Mission Valley Blvd., Nokomis. There’s no charge. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Arrest made in September hit, run involving girl A Christmas homecoming: Woman has grandchildren returned from state custody Downtown Wellen Park vendors lining up, one year to go COLUMN: The surprise storm of 2021 is most-read story A story on Brian Laundrie once again is most-read Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Arrest made in September hit, run involving girl A Christmas homecoming: Woman has grandchildren returned from state custody Downtown Wellen Park vendors lining up, one year to go COLUMN: The surprise storm of 2021 is most-read story A story on Brian Laundrie once again is most-read Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.