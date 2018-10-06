From the founding of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in Venice in 1968 until The Greatest Show on Earth to Baraboo, Wisconsin in 1993, George and Mildred Shellenberger played important roles in the lives of the would-be clowns.
Mildred, who turned 100 on Sept. 23, was the seamstress for the students during most of those years and her husband who has passed on, made whatever props were needed by students for the acts they had to create.
That they both also helped most of the performers in the circus kept them busy in what really ws their retirement years.
They had retired to Venice after George’s 30-year career in Indiana. He was a master craftsman
the Venice area after a 30-year career in Indiana, used his skills as a master craftsman who could figure out how to make wahtever was needed for clown and circus acts.
Mildred was a seamstress who assisted with costumes. Her trademark was to add a fabric heart to each costume.
At Mildred’s birthday celebration on Sunday, Sept 30, 1989 Clown College graduate Aaron Watkins provided the entertainment for Mildred, her family and friends at the rest home where she resides.
IN the background of the photo showing Mildred and Watkins is a picture of former clown Tammy Parrish whose costume displays the colorful hearts that were Mildred’s trademark.
The Shellenbergers’ daughters, Deanna Maxey (Indiana) and Donna Beuthel (Venice) attended the party and also met with several of the people involved with the Venice Historical Society’s project to convert a former Ringling Circus train car to a museum honoring the history of that circrus from 1960 to 1996 when I maintained a place in Venice, although the actual circus did not winter in Venice after 1992.
Reflecting on the mentorship that the Shellenbergers provided for the many clowns who came and went from the Venice Winter Quarters each year, Parrish wrote, “Truly, they were (and Mildred remains) loved and revered by all of us. They knew what it was like to be away from loved ones for the holidays, and whether it was a meal served in their lovely home for all of Clown Alley or just Tommy and me, they always made us feel like family.”
Editor’s note: Mary Huba is chairman of the circus train car committee. The former Pullman car is being resotred at Uni-Glide in Venice.^p
