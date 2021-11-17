ENGLEWOOD — Through Sunday, Lemon Bay High School theater students presents the play “Clue,” based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.
“Clue” is a “farce-meets-murder mystery” play.
The play begins in a remote mansion with six mysterious guests who meet for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.
When the host turns up dead, they are all suspects. Led by Wadsworth, the butler; Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard, they race to find the killer, but the body count stacks up.
LBHS students in “Clue” include Randy Roberts playing Wadsworth. He was Peter Cratchit in a “Christmas Carol.”
Reilly Huber will have her first lead role in a mainstage as Yvette the maid. Trace Richardson, who played Lucas in “Addams Family,” Georg in “She Loves Me” and “Lloyd in Noises Off,” is Professor Plum.
Jessica Lince is the senior first lead role as Mrs. Peacock. Freshman Tristen Sasser, who played the Cat in the Hat in “Seussical,” is playing Mr. Green. LBHS senior Bryan Fernandez played Gary in “Noises Off” and is playing Colonel Mustard.
First lead roles are Ella Extejt as Miss Scarlet and Jadyn Wilson as Mrs. White.
“The ensemble completes the cast with Tobias Richardson who was Horton in ‘Seussical,’ Nick Krajcovic, Alan Schleden, who was Selsdon in ‘Noises Off,’ Avery Witt who was Brooke in ‘Noises Off,’ Sarah Creech and Talia Angelo,” Sarah Ballard-Richardson, theater director, said.
“It’s going to be good.”
The play is 7 p.m. Saturday. and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. For more information or tickets, call the box office at 941-474-7702 ext. 3414, or visit www.lbhstheatre.net.
