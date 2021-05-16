VENICE — A Venice resident has released a new book through Christian Faith Publishing.
Garry Hundley wrote “Cole City” about “two men from two different generations and how they faced their respective shares of adversity,” according to a news release.
On Thursday, Hundley said he was happy with how well the book has been received so far.
Hundley wrote the historical fiction in, essentially, three books.
“Cole City was an unforgiving and evil place where the refuse of Southern society was locked away, out of sight, by the wealthy and powerful,” the news release notes. “In the 1890s, convicts leased from the state of Georgia to the coal company were forced to dig coal by hand in the remote mountains of North Georgia. These former slaves and poor whites, who had been jailed mostly on trumped-up charges, provided the manual labor that drove profits for the owners of Cole City’s mining operations. Most convicts did not survive the ordeal.”
Book 1 is about Tobias Oliver, convicted of killing a man in a robbery-gone-wrong and sentenced to hard labor for Cole City.
“In Book 2, Oliver, who survived his ordeal in the mines, wages a lifelong battle against the evil he first encountered there only to recognize the futility of his effort when on his deathbed, he saw that his infant grandson had been earmarked by evil,” the news release said. “Book 3 tells the story of Oliver’s grandson, who recounts his evil deeds from his youth in the 1960s until his death almost a hundred years after his grandfather’s story began.”
Hundley holds two degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
“Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Garry Hundley’s new book is a work of masterful storytelling. The author takes elements of historical fact and weaves therein a fictitious tale, thereby producing a finely written novel that readers will find difficult to put down,” the news release said.
“Cole City” is available at bookstores or online.
