Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast will present a fascinating evening with renowned fine art photographer, Clyde Butcher, who will share his experiences and photographs that shaped his journey to discovering the beauty of the Myakka.
A Conversation with Clyde Butcher will be held Wednesday, April 10, 5:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House located at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota. The lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a reception with the artist.
Tickets and sponsorships are available by calling 941-918-2100 or at conservationfoundation.com.
Also available for purchase is the recently released book, “Myakka River: A Florida Treasure.” All proceeds benefit Conservation Foundation’s mission to save land forever.
Butcher is known worldwide for his extraordinary black and white images of natural lands especially across the United States. The scale and clarity of his images evoke emotion and passion for their beauty and fragility. Honored for his lifelong commitment as a conservationist, Butcher has raised national awareness of conservation issues through his fine art photography as well as several award-winning PBS documentaries. Learn more at: clydebutcher.com.
About Conservation FoundationConservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast saves land forever, protecting those special natural lands that make this region extraordinary. Working with landowners, businesses, and government, Conservation Foundation protects the character, natural integrity and biodiversity of the bays, beaches, barrier islands and their watersheds on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship, and has protected forever more than 11,000 acres in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties. Learn more at: conservationfoundation.com.
