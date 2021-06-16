SOUTH VENICE — Blue Lotus reopens Saturday, June 19 at its meditation center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., South Venice.
In-person classes will again be offered at the center and some virtual classes will continue to be offered on Zoom.
It also has an open house set up.
“Like the rest of our community, we have moved through the recent pandemic using other ways to connect,” it said. “We plan to continue providing Zoom participation in meditation programs and yoga for those who are not able to join us in person.”
It said it is looking to move “safely into a time of deeper connection.”
“We support social distancing. Masks will be provided for those who prefer to maintain this level of protection; we respect any person’s preference for a higher level of safety,” it said. “Hand sanitizer is provided. Chairs, bathrooms, etc will be sanitized after each class. If you are not vaccinated we appreciate your kindness to wear a mask.”
For more information, visit blbmc.org for updates.
The first on-site classes are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with meditation led by Monk San.
The gift shop opens from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
From noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, it hosts an open house.
“Please come and see the updated Meditation Center and space,” it said. “Enjoy lunch while meeting our teachers and learn about our meditation and holistic programs. Or you can do a take out meal.”
The meals are limited to 75 Sri Lankan meals available for purchase. The price is $12. Order it online at www.blbmc.org.
“Blue Lotus Meditation Center is dedicated to creating a loving compassionate and mindful community through the teaching and practical application of loving kindness and mindfulness,” said Bhante Chan, Blue Lotus spiritual director. “Started by three monks from Sri Lankha it is a place for those seeking peace, to find a safe haven to receive guidance and a supportive place to develop their own inner strength. Classes are both secular and Buddhist. Teachers are from many traditions.”
