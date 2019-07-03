By LYDIA BAXTER
Guest Writer
When Florida Studio Theatre kicked off its sixth Summer Cabaret Series June 11 with “Come Together: When the 60s Met the 70s,” it opened the door to a rockin’ revue that traces a decade of change from 1965 to 1975.
Created by audience favorite Carole J. Bufford, “Come Together” takes the audience back to a decade that had a great impact on the story of America, especially marked by the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and the late former President John F. Kennedy’s brother, Bobby Kennedy.
With musical arrangements by Bufford and Ian Herman, “Come Together” the musical plays through July 21 in FST’s Court Cabaret. Tickets can be purchased at 941-366-9000 or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
According to Cabaret Scenes, “Carole J. Bufford and her knockout band offer an evening of tensile strength, [and] infectious and free radical fun!”
The show includes songs like “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” and gives audiences a glimpse behind the inspiration for each song. The music that was produced between 1965 and 1975 reflected the change and chaos that was taking place in the United States at the time.
“The 60s were, in many ways, about chasing freedom, and it is reflected in the music,” said Bufford in a news release. “Some songs covertly suggest the case for freedom, while others demand it outright. In this music, there is a sense of urgency to everything. As an actress, nothing is more invigorating than high stakes.”
Bufford has performed previously at FST, notably in her box office hit, “Roar! The Music of the 1920s and Beyond.”
