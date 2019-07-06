By OLIVIA LETTS
Guest Writer
On July 12 and 13, Florida Studio Theatre’s 11th annual Sarasota Improv Festival will culminate in special guest performances featuring distinguished improviser Bob Dassie. Dassie is a member of the Los Angeles-based group Quartet alongside Carla and Craig Cackowski and Jean Villepique. Using audience suggestions about themes, Quartet will act out a long form, character-driven plot.
Dassie has done improv for about 30 years and has toured, taught, and performed across the United States and around the world. He has written for and appeared in a number of comedy shows on television, acted in fully improvised plays, and created the web series WeirDass: Eleven Year Itch with his wife, Stephanie Weir.
Dassie trained under Stephen Colbert, David Razowski and Steve Carrell, who all share a passion for the art of improvisation and are known for their talents in many entertainment forms. Dassie is also a musician, playing the alto saxophone in a band with other improvisers. When Dassie created Quartet in 1990s Chicago, improv was just beginning to take off and Dassie has found his niche. During a question and answer session June 7, he spoke about his philosophies on improv.
Q. Quartet is dedicated to relationship and character-driven improv comedy. What does that mean?
A. We try to pursue the relationships of the characters in whatever environment they’re in, in order to basically look at human nature and use that as a springboard for this art form. The comedy comes out of those relationships.
Q. What brought the members of Quartet together?
A. We were all in the same theater group in Chicago, and Quartet had gone through many different lineup changes. Now, we’ve all been in the same environment and we have similar tools in our toolbox, and we all have a shared language that we speak.
Q. What advice do you have for people pursuing improv?
A. I would say pursue improv as an end in itself. A lot of people come to improv because it’s a springboard for whatever is next in their acting or comedy career. Improv is an amazing tool to have, but when you’re doing improv, do it for the sake of improv.
Q. How do you think improv can help people in other areas of their life?
A. It really helps in communication and building teamwork. A lot of times people will shoot down each others’ ideas instead of build them up. What we’re taught in improv is to make your partner look good. We work on ways to heighten each other’s strengths versus knock down each other’s weaknesses.
Q. How has improv improved your own life off the stage?
A. On stage you can say and do anything that you’re inspired to do; it’s a very free art form. But I come from a musical background as well, and improvisation is really about listening and reacting to everything around you. I’ve been married for 18 years, and my wife is an improviser as well. We’re a partnership, and we help support each other and build up each other. Improv has made it clear to us that we should use those strengths to build up our team.
Q. How do your musical pursuits overlap with your improv?
A. The joy is in the playing. Improv allows adults to play – as does music. That’s something I find disappears the older you get. I find that music and improv go hand-in-hand in the sense of listening and reacting to all the influences that are around you, and building off others’ ideas, and making art in a collective.
I used to say I joined improv because I was a frustrated musician. Now that I’ve done improv for a long time I’ve come back to music. I’m able to express my ideas better now that I have an improv vocabulary.
(Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)
