SARASOTA – The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall welcomes back award-winning Tango Fire to the stage on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.
Tango Fire is a true global phenomenon and has toured across the world for the last 17 years, playing in theaters and attracting sell-out crowds wherever it goes.
In 2019, this company presented its performances in London’s Westend, for a 7th season at Sadlers Wells Peacock Theatre.
Tango Fire was born from the streets and Tango Houses of Buenos Aires and encompasses and defines all that is Argentine Tango.
This exhilarating show combines the rawness and sophistication, seductive and sultry side of Tango, evoking the intoxicating passion of late-night Buenos Aires. Tango Master, German Cornejo and his partner Gisela Galeassi are joined on stage by three extraordinary couples from the greatest Tango houses in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Tango Fire’s choreographer German Cornejo continues the Tango tradition, allowing the individual couples in his company to have the creative freedom to choreograph their own solos, coupled with his expertise, to guide them and refine the steps.
Creating a showcase of the four couples’ styles and interpretation of Tango makes Tango Fire unique in the world of Argentine Tango. All of this coupled with Cornejo’s sublime choreography, takes you on an unforgettable journey through the different styles and moods of Argentine Tango.
Locally sponsored by WUSF Public Media.
Tickets are $37-$62 and can be purchased at VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
All other single tickets for the Van Wezel’s 2021-2022 season are on sale now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.