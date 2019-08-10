Celebrate Downtown Venice
Celebrate Downtown Venice Day today, beginning at noon. Enjoy trolley tours (four 45-minute tours); guided bike tours (12:30 and 4 p.m.); wine tastings; craft demonstrations; afternoon tea; and more in downtown Venice. (Free trolley tickets are available beginning at 11 a.m. at the Centennial Park kiosk while they last.) For more information, see the story in today’s Our Town.
SFF Cinematheque
On today, at 6 p.m., “Sabrina,” the 1954 romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn, William Holden and Humphrey Bogart will be shown at 500 Tallevast Road, Unit 105, (near the Sarasota airport), Sarasota. The screening is part of the Sarasota Film Festival Cinematheque program.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 SFF members and students. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Visit SarasotaFilmFestival.com/cinematheque.
Charitable giving
Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice is accepting requests for charitable giving to be awarded in the spring of 2020 to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Venice area. Visit WomensSertoma.com for the details and the online application.
In 2018, the club raised over $50,000 and awarded 23 educational scholarships and 20 nonprofit organizations. For details, contact Kathi Keller at Charitable-Giving@WomensSertoma.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.