Kelly Olliver and Barbara Cruz

British Open Pub owner Kelly Olliver and United Way South County President Barbara Cruz give away awards at the last Charity Concert Series. The outdoor concerts featured social distancing events for free that benefiting local charities.

VENICE — The final Charity Concert Series came to a close Sunday and was considered a success for the

United Way South County COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund at British Open Pub in Venice.

British Open Pub hosted the Charity Concert Series the last two months as a way to help nonprofits.

Its last one was to give a boost to United Way South Sarasota County’s COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund.

“We were so pleased and proud to give our relief fund visibility ahead of this possible resurgence moving into the cold and flu season,” United Way South Sarasota County President/CEO Barbara Cruz said in a news release. “We are thankful for our ongoing partnership with Kelly Olliver and British Open Pub as a business partner to help get the word out and to boost funding with social distancing concerts such as this.”

The outdoor concerts were free with a portion of the proceeds benefiting charities. The shows were outdoors and entailed social distancing.

Other charities assisted included:

• The Twig

• SERTOMA Club of Venice

• Family Promise of South Sarasota County

• LOVELAND

• CPC Child Protection Center

• All Faiths Food Bank.

Anyone seeking information on financial relief or assistance from United Way South County’s relief fund can visit www.uwssc.org/covid19.

