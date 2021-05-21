SIESTA KEY — On Sunday, the first chamber music concert took place for the first time in more than a year after the CDC relaxed some mask and social distancing guidelines, according to a news release.
“The program was hosted by The Friends of Music at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Siesta Key,” the news release said. “The group who performed was organized and presented by Sarasota Music Viva, a local non-profit chamber ensemble run by co-founder/music director/performer, Linda Bento-Rei.”
It included four pieces and included soloists and small string orchestra.
The Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart “Flute Quartet in D Major” was the first song, followed by Arthur Foote’s “A Night Piece” with Linda Bento-Rei as a flute soloist with orchestral accompaniment. The concert also included Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 4” with flute soloists Bento-Rei and Betsy Hudson Traba, violin soloist Marcus Ratzenboeck and James Guyer on harpsichord with orchestral accompaniment. The last piece was Maurice Ravel’s, “Introduction and Allegro” featuring harp soloist Giuseppina Ciarla
Ciarla performed Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango” as an encore.
More than 100 audience members applauded and gave standing ovations.
“We’ve missed you,” Ciarla said at the start of her encore.
