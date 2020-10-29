British Open Pub (copy)

British Open Pub is hosting a concert Sunday for charities.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY LARRY EVANS

VENICE - A free outdoor concert in an effort to benefit the COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund is set for Sunday at British Open Pub. 

The band Made in America will play from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

There will be a chance to win a Peyton Barber-signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers football along with a "big, beautiful, bodacious foodie basket with delectable items from Trader Joe's and Angelo's Restaurant," the United Way of South Sarasota County said.

To be entered into those contests, people need to register at development@uwssc.com and be present to win. 

The agency noted 100% of donations will help families and people from Venice, Nokomis, Laurel, Englewood, Osprey and North Port. 

The concert is a part of a series to assist area organizations working through COVID-19. 

For more information on assisting, visit www.uwssc.com/donate.

