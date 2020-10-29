VENICE - A free outdoor concert in an effort to benefit the COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund is set for Sunday at British Open Pub.
The band Made in America will play from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
There will be a chance to win a Peyton Barber-signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers football along with a "big, beautiful, bodacious foodie basket with delectable items from Trader Joe's and Angelo's Restaurant," the United Way of South Sarasota County said.
To be entered into those contests, people need to register at development@uwssc.com and be present to win.
The agency noted 100% of donations will help families and people from Venice, Nokomis, Laurel, Englewood, Osprey and North Port.
The concert is a part of a series to assist area organizations working through COVID-19.
For more information on assisting, visit www.uwssc.com/donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.