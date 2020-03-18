Out of concern for the health and safety of our audience, musicians, staff and volunteers, and following Gov. DeSantis’s March 12 press conference recommending that “all mass gatherings” (over 250 people) be cancelled or postponed, The Venice Symphony has postponed the March 27-28 Linda Eder concerts to May 1, and 2, 2021.
If you have tickets to this concert, please do not call the office. Look for an email with further details. Our staff will also be calling all ticket-holders to discuss this concert next week.
We are evaluating all other upcoming events, including the April 24-25 John Williams concert, on a day-by-day basis. There is also a possibility that the city of Venice, the state of Florida, or our venue, The Venice Performing Arts Center, may cancel upcoming events. You can read the statement issued by VPAC at the website.
As of this date, we will be holding our Jazz with Pizzazz brunch on March 22 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. Guests of this event will be receiving an email with more information on safety precautions being taken by Plantation.
If you have tickets for any upcoming Venice Symphony events and feel that your health would be compromised by attending, or feel that you may compromise the health of others, please call our office at 941-207-8822, from 10 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday, and we will work with you.
Thank you so much for your understanding and support during this difficult time. We will continue to update you via email, TheVeniceSymphony.org and our Facebook page as decisions are made.
Stay healthy and safe.
For the latest information on COVID-19, visit: CDC.gov or WHO.int.
