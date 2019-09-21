OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast welcomes Jean Blackburn and her contemporary exhibit of oil paintings and recycled materials, entitled “My Florida.”
Blackburn explores the magic of light on water, the intricacies of sabal palm boots and the detailed beauty of birds.
The exhibit is on display September through November with gallery hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other times are available by request. Artwork is available for purchase.
Blackburn is a third-generation Florida native who grew up on Anna Maria Island and today lives on a farm in Old Myakka with her family.
Blackburn’s artistry combines with her love of the natural environment, resulting in fascinating expressions of all that she explores. She has won numerous awards and honors, including the commissioning of major public art projects through The Knight Foundation for Riverwalk in Bradenton, and at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
Her work is held in public and private collections across the globe, including Whole Foods, Tropicana and Euro Disney in France.
Blackburn holds an M.F.A. from the University of Oregon, a B.A. from the University of Florida and an A.S. in biological parks technology from State College of Florida, Gainesville.
She has taught at Ringling College of Art and Design and New College and is a certified master gardener and master naturalist. Learn more at JeanBlackburn.com.
The artist’s reception will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the foundation’s headquarters in the Burrows-Matson House at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey.
RSVP to ConservationFoundation.com or call 941-918-2100.
About the foundation
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast saves land forever, protecting those special natural lands that make this region extraordinary.
Working with landowners, businesses, and government, Conservation Foundation protects the character, natural integrity and biodiversity of the bays, beaches, barrier islands and their watersheds on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship, and has protected forever 12,000 acres in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties. Learn more at ConservationFoundation.com.
