Each year, tons of food is collected in Sarasota and Manatee counties through the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry program and distributed to pantries. This year, a major event will be at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.

WELLEN PARK – As the pandemic continues, area food pantries are struggling with requests for food.

Because of that, the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program set up a food drive at CoolToday Park later this month.

“North Port Mayor Jill Luke and Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod are encouraging all local businesses, citizens and organizations to participate at this food drive to benefit food pantries in the local area,” it said in a news release.

The event is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 28 at the spring training facility of the Atlanta Braves in Wellen Park.

“Members of the community are encouraged to donate both perishable and nonperishable food items during that time: Meat, cheese, fruit, vegetables, eggs, milk, drinks, canned goods, baby food, and fresh, frozen, canned goods, and other non-perishable items,” it said. “We are also collecting pet food for the National PTSD Association.”

Starting Aug. 16, residents in Venice and North Port can donate non-perishable food through noon, Aug. 27 at several locations — including Venice Fire Stations 52 & 53; Police Public Safety Headquarters and Venice City Hall along with North Port Fire Headquarters Station 81; North Port Police Headquarters and North Port City Hall.

To support it financially, donations can be made by texting GIVE to 941-275-2032; visiting the website www.mayorsfeedthehungry.org or mailing a check to Mayors’ Feed the Hungry, PO Box 1992, Sarasota FL 34230.

For more information, email: info@mayorsfeedthehungry.org.

