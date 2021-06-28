SARASOTA - Guided by master sommelier Emily Wines and culinary training manager C. J. LeFevre, family, friends and media streamed into Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant last week for a tour of Sarasota’s premier oenophile wonderland.
Born in the Midwest but inspired by Napa Valley winery/restaurants, the chain’s concept features an upscale casual-dining restaurant, tasting room, full-service bar, private dining room, Napa-style tasting room and retail gift store selling wines, glasses and decanters—all under one roof.
The Sarasota location also has a 1,000-square-foot wraparound screened patio with 20 tables.
The 16-year-old Illinois-based Cooper's Hawk had 45 locations in 10 states and 11 in Florida, including Tampa and Naples in Southwest Florida.
“This is No. 46, No. 12 in Florida,” general manager Pedro Torres said.
He has spent seven years with Cooper's Hawk.
“Cooper’s Hawk is all about creating community,” he said. “And we saw a need in this area. A lot of regulars from Sarasota and Fort Myers were making the trek down to the Naples location, where I worked for the last two years, so we thought this was a great area to create a new community.”
In a recent statement, Cooper's Hawk founder Tim McEnery said, “As a year-round, go-to destination in South Florida and a place many go to escape the cold, northern winters, Sarasota was the perfect location for the Cooper’s Hawk brand.”
Cooper's Hawk's main Illinois winery imports grapes from around the world to produce the more than 40 varietals served at its locations, where guests may also join the largest wine club in the country.
Some half-million wine club members enjoy benefits like exclusive wines-of-the-month, one or two bottles for dine-in or pickup, wine dinners, tastings, and trips everywhere from Napa to Europe.
“The wine club dinners are one of my favorites," Torres said. "It’s one of the best opportunities for us to create community with our wine club members, who get to try the chef’s new menu items.”
The perfectly consistent, scratch-made menu, which Cooper’s Hawk describes as “American fusion,” keeps wine aficionados pouring in.
Chicago Executive Chef Matt McMillin’s 110-item board holds plenty of seafood, steaks, chicken, salads, burgers, comfort food like handmade gnocchi a la carbonara, ample but affordable lunch-size entrees, Life Balance choices under 600 calories, a kid’s menu, and frequent Thai and Italian notes.
Adult dishes are labeled with suggested bin-number wine pairings.
Cooper’s Hawk is among the first businesses to fill the new Fruitville Commons on the east side of I-75 off Fruitville Road. Aiming for completion in late 2022, the complex will also house doctors’ offices, luxury apartments, two Marriott-branded hotels and a Big Top brewery.
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant ($$-$$$), 941-263-8100, 3130 Fruitville Commons Boulevard, Sarasota, opens daily at 11 a.m. For more information, visit chwinery.com.
