CORRECTION: The review of “42nd Street” at Venice Theatre had incorrect information relating to the show’s choreographer Geena Ravella. With the exception of the “Lullaby of Broadway” dance number choreographed by Gower Champion for the original Broadway production, all other dance routines in Venice Theatre’s production were the work of Geena Ravella, the Venice production’s choreographer.
