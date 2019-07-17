By ANDREA KNIES
Guest Writer
The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County announced July 11 that the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved the recommendations for funding of the 2020 Tourist Development Cultural/Arts (TDC/A) Grants.
This year 38 local arts and cultural organizations received $2,078,100.
“Arts and culture are a significant driver of tourism and economic development for Sarasota County,” said Jim Shirley, Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County executive director. “We thank the Board of County Commissioners for their support through the Tourist Development Tax funds and applaud them for their recognition of the important role that the arts play in our community.”
TDC/A grants come from a portion of the tourist tax dollars collected, to fund Sarasota County arts and cultural organizations in order to offer high-quality programming that continues to attract tourists to the area.
Grants are available to organizations with recognized ability to produce, present and promote cultural and arts activities that appeal to tourists.
Venice-area grant recipients include the Venice Chorale’s 2019-20 concert season; The Venice Symphony’s 2019-20 season; Venice Art Center’s 2019-20 exhibits; Venice Institute for Performing Arts, Arts Live! in Venice; Venice Theatre, “Celebrating The 70th Season”; and Gulf Coast Heritage Association, Historic Spanish Point, Osprey, for seasonal support 2019-20.
TDC/A congratulates the organizations that will receive funding and thanks the BCC for its support of arts and culture in Sarasota County.
For a complete list of organizations and their projects, visit: SarasotaArts.org/2020tdca.
