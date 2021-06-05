VENICE — Ron and Joan Riley are celebrating 65 years of marriage.
The couple first met when they were 14 at a church dance.
They were married June 2, 1956, in Queens, New York.
Ron Riley served the U.S. Army with deployments to Korea.
From the two, they now have 28 family members, including six children — three boys and three girls; sons-in-law; daughters-in-law; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“They were wonderful partners than and are today,” the family said. Their song is “Because of You.”
“Ron and Joan dedicate every day to God and to one another. No matter what the world has thrown at them through the years they have preserved with grace and courage,” the family said.
They celebrated their 65 years at Orchid Cove Of Venice Rehab/Nursing Center.
Their son, Edward, and daughter-in-law, Denise, provided cake and ice cream for those attending the gathering at Orchid Cove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.