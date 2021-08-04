Venice Theatre from above

Venice Theatre is reinstating some of its rules from COVID-19 as spikes return to the region. Patrons will have to wear masks this weekend, it announced.  

 DRONE PHOTO BY PETER TOVINO

VENICE — Venice Theatre is reinstating some of its COVID-19 rules as spikes in the ailment run through Florida.

It will impact — initially — "Distinctive Divas, A Tribute to the Ladies" set for Saturday and Sunday performances.

"Patrons will be required to wear masks during the performance," it said. "Drinks will be available in the lobby but cannot be brought into the cabaret space."

Other facilities are looking at the situation as well, although many scheduled performances are weeks — or in some circumstances — months away. 

"We're just talking about it the other day," said Stephanie Petta, with Venice Institute for Performing Arts which is the organization that guides the Venice Performing Arts Center.

And while the VIPA guides it, the center is on the property of Venice High School, which brings it under the ultimate control of the Sarasota County Schools.

"The Venice Performing Arts Center falls under the School Board … they are looking to the School Board to provide that guidance," she said.   

