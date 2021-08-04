topical COVID spikes led to rules returning Staff Report Aug 4, 2021 Aug 4, 2021 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice Theatre is reinstating some of its rules from COVID-19 as spikes return to the region. Patrons will have to wear masks this weekend, it announced. DRONE PHOTO BY PETER TOVINO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Venice Theatre is reinstating some of its COVID-19 rules as spikes in the ailment run through Florida.It will impact — initially — "Distinctive Divas, A Tribute to the Ladies" set for Saturday and Sunday performances."Patrons will be required to wear masks during the performance," it said. "Drinks will be available in the lobby but cannot be brought into the cabaret space."Other facilities are looking at the situation as well, although many scheduled performances are weeks — or in some circumstances — months away. "We're just talking about it the other day," said Stephanie Petta, with Venice Institute for Performing Arts which is the organization that guides the Venice Performing Arts Center.And while the VIPA guides it, the center is on the property of Venice High School, which brings it under the ultimate control of the Sarasota County Schools."The Venice Performing Arts Center falls under the School Board … they are looking to the School Board to provide that guidance," she said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor State, SMH set records in COVID-19 surge Red tide affects animals Local biz provides eco-friendly burial in Gulf #BackAtTheVPAC announced Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor State, SMH set records in COVID-19 surge Red tide affects animals Local biz provides eco-friendly burial in Gulf #BackAtTheVPAC announced Calendar
