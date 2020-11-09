SARASOTA — More free virtual resources are available through the Child Protection Center, Inc.
It is offering workshops through its Personal Safety and Community Awareness Program.
These online programs are for everyone — children, parents, educators and the rest of the community, Child Protection Center stated in a news release.
“PSCA offers a holistic approach to the prevention of child abuse by promoting greater community awareness of the issue,” it said. “PSCA provides primary abuse prevention education to children from preschool through high school.”
Workshops also include lessons for caregivers, childcare professionals, educators and others.
“The focus is the creation of a future in which children are empowered and educated, adults are aware and equipped, and our community is a safer place for children and families,” it said.
The online workshops were created because of COVID-19.
“Workshops have been conducted at 100% of Sarasota public elementary schools and reach over 65,000 individuals annually,” it said. “In accordance to current safety guidelines, the team quickly adapted and created virtual versions of their resources to ensure the continued education of personal safety.”
It said it has had 17 PSCA videos this school year, with schools taking part in PSCA Zoom workshops. It’s estimated it has reached over 15,000 people since Aug. 31.
“A benefit of these virtual adaptations is that the information can be more easily shared with the broader members of the community, further raising awareness and building a safer community,” it said. “Workshops can be requested for parent groups, babysitters, individual families, or anyone who wishes to learn and protect children. This service is free of charge.”
For more information, visit www.cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
