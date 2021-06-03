SARASOTA - Child Protection Center received $20,000 grant from The Jerome & Mildred Paddock Foundation.
The money will support child abuse intervention and the CPC's Child Protection Team, it said in a news release.
“Without the case coordination and follow-up services provided by CPT, many families would fail to receive the services they need to recover from the multiple traumas of child abuse. Thus, allowing the cycle of child abuse to continue,” CPC Executive Director Doug Staley said in a news release.
The news release notes the Paddock Foundation has "long supported" the CPT.
CPT's work includes interviews, psychological assessments, forensic assessments and testifying in court situations. CPT provides services to about 700 children a year, it said.
“The Paddock Foundation has given life to this program to save children’s lives,” CPC Vice President of Philanthropy Sheila Miller said.
Statistics suggest there was a 23% increase in child sexual abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CPC has served Sarasota & DeSoto counties since 1980, providing 66,698 services to individuals in fiscal year 2020, it said.
For more information, visit CPCSarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
