SOUTH VENICE - One Jacaranda Trace resident keeps busy helping children with special challenges.
Dorothy Nobilette makes cuddly stuff frogs from a design she created - and will give them all to Mount Dora Children’s Home, according to a news release from Jacaranda Trace.
Mount Dora Children's Home is a facility north of Orlando.
“I created them because they make children happy,” she said.
She said the smiling faces of the frogs are fun to make and is willing to do more for a Venice charity that has children with special needs.
“I have a lot of soft cloth in my closets, and it gives me something to do,” she said.
Nobilette also designs and creates fairies sold in Naples and Ocala art centers.
She has made about 500 fairies, and gives each their own name, the news release said.
She takes photos of each fairy and keeps their information - including their name - into a register.
