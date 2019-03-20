Suncoast Humane Society is seeking business and group sponsorships for its 11th annual Critter Classic Golf Scramble.
The charity event will be held Saturday, April 20, at the Riverwood Golf Club on State Road 776.
“We have a great variety of sponsorships available from $50 to $2500, including Title, Swag Bag, Lunch, Scoreboard, Hole-in-One, Beverage Cart, Breakfast, Tee Signs and every golfer’s favorite, the 19th hole,” said Executive Director Phil Snyder. “It’s very nice to see that so many friends and supporters of Suncoast Humane Society have registered early.”
The Critter Classic is a major fundraising and fun-raising event for Suncoast Humane Society. Golfers come from all over to golf at the Riverwood Golf Club and support the services, programs and homeless animals cared for by the shelter.
By supporting Suncoast Humane Society through sponsorship, you become a critical part of the mission to reduce the number of homeless animals and improve the quality of life.
You make it possible to provide valuable programs and services to the people and animals within the communities. Your contribution ensures that Suncoast Humane Society can continue to be a safe refuge for thousands of lost, abandoned, and abused animals from our service area year after year.
For more information on all exclusive sponsorship benefits, contact Marketing and Event Planning Manager Lena Hart at 941-474-7884 or lhart@humane.org.
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, stop by the adoption center at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, or visit: Humane.org.
