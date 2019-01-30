When Christopher (Alexander Stuart), an autistic young man, discovers his neighbor’s beloved dog has been killed, his life takes on a series of unexpected twists and turns.
That is the bare bones gist of five-time Tony Award winner, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” which is newly opened and has already been extended in the Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre.
Christopher lives with his father (Todd Licea) because his mother (Siobhan), unable to deal with his condition, has moved off to London. When Christopher comes upon Wellington, his neighbor’s dog, dead from being stabbed with a pitchfork in the backyard, he sets out to investigate who killed the dog. He makes notes whenever he discovers what might be a clue as he sets out on the biggest adventure of his lifetime, taking him as far as London, where he learns that his father has lied to him about more than one thing. While his father may have meant well, that is lost on Christopher, who has dealt with too many such losses, despite being ill-prepared for deception.
Director Richard Hopkins selected a powerful ensemble cast with individuals taking on various persona to advance the story even as Christopher’s investigation advances. Adding still more to this creative production is a variety of projections, sound and other technical effects which draw the audience nearly into Christopher’s adventure.
“The Curious Incident” opened last week and has already been extended through March 24.
The Gompertz Theatre is in FST’s building at 1265 First Street in Sarasota. For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000. To dine before the show, ask to be transferred to the Green Room for reservations.
For additional information on the current season’s offerings in FST’s theaters, visit:
