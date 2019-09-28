Cynthia Sayer & Her Hot Jazz Quartet will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 with Andy Sandke, trumpet; Richard Drexler, string bass, and Tony Vigilante, drums, at Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota.
This multiaward-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and bandleader is acclaimed by musicians, critics, and fans alike as one of the top four-string banjoists in the world today.
Her program is a mesmerizing mix of hot jazz, Great American Songbook, old favorites, and virtuoso classics. For tickets and more details, call 941-552-5325 or visit gpactix.com.
