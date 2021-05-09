VENICE - It's never too early, or too late, to celebrate Constitution Week in America.
Recently, the Myakka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution added a display honoring the week inside the William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library in Venice.
"DAR members have placed a bell in honor of each of their own Patriot ancestors with information about their service during the American Revolutionary War," the group said in a news release.
Constitution Week starts Sept. 17 to coincide with the opening day of the 1787 meeting to sign the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia. It will be marked at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 with Bells Across America, according to the news release from the Myakka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
