SARASOTA — Virtual viewing options are still available but the Broadway on the Bay experience of “Day to Night” by The Players Centre for Performing Arts at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has been sold out.
“Experience a day in your life told through Broadway tunes, a stone’s throw from the bay,” it said in a news release.
While the performances between April 22-25 are sold out, you can watch it from your own home if you buy a virtual ticket. It will be available to view after April 26, according to the news release. A link sent via email will allow a person to watch it for up to a month, according to the news release.
The director is Dewayne Barrett while the music director is Bruce Ensinger.
The cast includes Brenna Griffith, Chip Fisher, Tanner Fults, Kelly Leissler, Eliette Rogers and Debbi White.
For more information about The Players and upcoming events, visit www.theplayers.org or call 941-365-2494.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.