SARASOTA — Virtual viewing options are still available but the Broadway on the Bay experience of “Day to Night” by The Players Centre for Performing Arts at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has been sold out.

“Experience a day in your life told through Broadway tunes, a stone’s throw from the bay,” it said in a news release.

While the performances between April 22-25 are sold out, you can watch it from your own home if you buy a virtual ticket. It will be available to view after April 26, according to the news release. A link sent via email will allow a person to watch it for up to a month, according to the news release.

The director is Dewayne Barrett while the music director is Bruce Ensinger.

The cast includes Brenna Griffith, Chip Fisher, Tanner Fults, Kelly Leissler, Eliette Rogers and Debbi White.

For more information about The Players and upcoming events, visit www.theplayers.org or call 941-365-2494.

