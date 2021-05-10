VENICE — The Venice Arts Center is accepting art for its “Dazed and Confused” in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 22 — but also encouraging online submissions.
“Dazed and Confused” runs May 28-June 24.
The center said people can enter one or two pieces for the show.
“Shows are not juried based on themes,” it said.
The center is resuming check-in procedures that include filling out paperwork, processing payments and checking in the art.
“Make sure you have met the rules of the exhibit,” it said.
Online submissions can be conducted by visiting https://public.veniceartcenter.com/web/callforentry
For more information, email suzanne@veniceartcenter.com.
The pick up date is from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m., June 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.