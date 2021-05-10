Torso sculpture at Venice Art Center

VENICE — The Venice Arts Center is accepting art for its “Dazed and Confused” in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 22 — but also encouraging online submissions.

“Dazed and Confused” runs May 28-June 24.

The center said people can enter one or two pieces for the show.

“Shows are not juried based on themes,” it said.

The center is resuming check-in procedures that include filling out paperwork, processing payments and checking in the art.

“Make sure you have met the rules of the exhibit,” it said.

Online submissions can be conducted by visiting https://public.veniceartcenter.com/web/callforentry

For more information, email suzanne@veniceartcenter.com.

The pick up date is from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m., June 25.

