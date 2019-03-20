Venice Theatre Silver Foxes

The Venice Theatre Silver Foxes are pictured in a previous performance. They will put on their 27th annual show at the theater March 25-30.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENEE MCVETY

Venice Theatre’s senior performance troupe, The Silver Foxes, will perform on the theater’s MainStage for their 27th annual springtime production that runs March 25 through March 30.

Performances are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday at 2 p.m. There is no performance on Friday. Seats are $25.

This year’s new show is called “Sounds of the City: A Broadway Melody” and includes songs, dances and comedy from hit musicals such as Fiddler on the Roof, My Fairy Lady, Les Miserables, and South Pacific. Shirley Gawne and Elizabeth and Frank Ossmann have generously sponsored this year’s production.

Tickets for the 27th Annual Silver Foxes production and all Venice Theatre events through June 2019 are available by calling 941-488-1115 or at: venicestage.com.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before all shows. Subscriptions for 2019-2020 Season are also on sale now.

