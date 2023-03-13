BRADENTON — Head to the Bishop Museum in Bradenton on March 16 to celebrate Women’s History Month with a women-led "Chemistry of a Cocktail" event.
Culture Shaker and Mixologist Lauren Reese, winner of the Jack Daniels Culture Shaker competition, will speak on the subject of all things cocktails.
An all-female mixologist competition with performances will take place featuring their take on a Rum Daiquiri. Guests will get to vote for their favorite Daiquiri alongside a panel of judges, to crown a first, second, and third place winner.
Registration includes admission to the competition, presentation, and a sample of each Mixologist's Daiquiri.
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature isn’t just for daytime playtime and learning — adults can visit after dark on the fourth Thursday of most months for some after-hours fun.
Bishop After Dark is a monthly program inviting guests to enjoy evenings at The Bishop.
Held every third Thursday of the month, BAD is anything but as the Museum features special guests and multi-disciplinary experiences, including live entertainment, art and music demonstrations, dancing, trivia, and more.
Light bites are included with registration; drinks (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) available for purchase.
Bishop After Dark is a Museum experience designed for adults 18 years and older.
College students: Use the code COL10 at checkout to save 10 percent
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is at 201 10th St. West in Bradenton. Visit BishopScience.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.