Join in the fun as Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota, the area’s premier LGBTQ & Friends Chorus, celebrates spring with a concert themed “We Love the '60s.”
The concert will be held Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m., at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
We’ll be singing many of your favorite '60s songs and “Dancin’ in the Street” with hits such as “It’s My Party,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “A Lover’s Concerto” and more.
As a special treat, the incomparable David “Scarbie” Mitchell will emcee the event. He will lead us on a journey through jukebox favorites from the '60s, with a few surprises along the way.
There will be silent action items for bid in the lobby and a special prize for best '60s costume worn by an audience member, so be sure to get out your bell-bottoms, tie dye and peace signs. Everyone is invited.
Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota's Mission: Through songs of hope and inclusion, our LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly chorus celebrates all of humanity and inspires our community to embrace equality.
Tickets are $20 in advance, available from Diversity’s singers or online at: diversitysarasota.org.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $25. For more details, call 888-550-6279.
