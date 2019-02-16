If you like having fun, the Venice Friendship Center may be just the spot for you. It’s a wonderful place that offers many services to seniors 50 or older in our community.
The center is located at 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice and is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Friendship Center is a private 501©3 organization. Activities available at the center include games, several different exercise classes, parties and live music every weekday. Additionally, a hot lunch is served at the center Monday–Friday from 12-12:30. No reservations are required and the cost is a $3 donation.
On March 8, from 4:30-7:00 p.m., the Venice Center is hosting its second Singles Mingle party. Any single senior 50 or older can attend this party. The cost is $15 for our members and $20 for non-members. Live music and dancing with Johnny D and Chuckie, refreshments will be served and wine and beer will be available for $3.
Reservations and payment is required in advance. Call 941-584-0052 to reserve. Payment will be accepted via cash, check or credit card.
Another unique event coming to the center will be a “Mark Twain Interactive Experience” on Wednesday, March 13, 6-8 p.m., with Alan Kitty.
He has 40 years of experience doing public and private shows off Broadway and on tour. The cost is $20 per person. Refreshments available will be wine and beer, sold at $3 each.
Reservations and advance payment are required and can be handled via cash, check or credit card by calling 941-584-0052.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day party will be Friday, March 15, 1-3 p.m., with entertainment by the Curry Creek Cloggers and music by the Let’s Do It Band. The cost is $5 and can be paid at the door.
You can learn all about the center and the activities and services provided on its website at www.friendshipcenters.org.
Of course, you are welcome to stop by for a tour and see this unique and wonderful place for yourself.
