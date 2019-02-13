You won’t want to miss the State College of Florida Foundation’s Avenues to the Future.
The fundraiser features a lobster and filet mignon dinner from Pier 22; specialty drinks from Three Daughters Brewing and Siesta Key Rum; and an auction that includes a Lake Tahoe tri, and a dinner hosted by Amanda and SCF Trustee John Horne.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Tickets for the fundraiser are $150.
SCF music students will serenade guests as they stroll the Avenues across the campus. Guests will be able to meet SCF students and faculty and get a behind-the-scenes view of SCF’s top programs.
More than 50 silent auction items include a Westin weekend, a Siesta Key cabana for a day, signature jewelry, rodeo tickets and so much more.
Title sponsors for the event are SEI Investment Company and Willis Smith Construction.
Gold sponsors are Alix Morin, BMO Harris Bank, Cathy and Paul Elmes, LEMA Construction, Mosaic, Pam and Bibb Swain and 103.9 KISS-FM/i-Heart Media Inc.
Silver sponsors include Bank of America, CS&L CPAs, Kiwanis of Bradenton and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-752-5390 or visit: SCF-Foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.