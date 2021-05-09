VENICE — After shutting down book donations because of COVID-19, the Friends of the Venice Public Library will once again accept donations starting May 17.
“The Bookstore welcomes all books and media materials in good shelf-ready condition. A receipt will be provided upon request,” it said in a news release.
The bookstore is at William H. Jervey Library Bookstore, 300 Nokomis Avenue.
“Funds raised from book sales support the purchase of new books and programs for the Jervey Library,” it said.
Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. starting Monday, May 17. It is open Monday-Saturday.
