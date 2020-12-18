If you have not ever been to Lights in Bloom At Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, order your tickets today.
The magical outdoor holiday wonderland continues nightly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23, reopens Dec. 26-Jan. 2.
Filled with lighted flamingos and butterflies and trees and so much more, Sarasota’s epiphyte center is even more magical after dark.
Adding more lights each year as well as rearranging previous holiday lighted displays makes for an exhibit that has grown over the years and become even more slecial.
In 2019, the exhibit was selected for USA Today’s Top Ten Botanical Garden Holiday Light Shows. More recently, the Lights in Bloom name was trademarked by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
With more than 2 million lights throughout the lush gardens along Sarasota Bay, social distancing is not only easy but means a better show for everyone. Be sure to wear your masks for added safety as the pandemic continues.
For added fun, there will be spray and face painting, balloon artistry, and unlimited photo opportunities as well as some interactive games.
Food and beverages will be available throughout the gardens and a trolley will be available from 5:30 to 10 p.m. to deliver people back and forth between the entrance and additional parking at the Sarasota Friendship Center at 1888 Brother Geenan Way, if the Selby lots are filled and — for this event — they usually are.
To allow for safe social distancing, the number of tickets sold each night will be limited and patrons are encouraged to book tickets in advance. This year, ticket options include four-night passes as well as early entry tickets.
Four-night passes, with 5 p.m. entry, are $80 for members and $100 for non-members. Passes for children, 5-17, are $30 person and free for those 4 and under. These passes are not sold at the gate and will be available only on line.
Single night early bird entry is $30 for Selby members, $35 for non-members, $15 for children 5-17 and free for those 4 and under.
Selby Gardens is at 1534 Mound St, Sarasota. To learn more, visit selby.org.
