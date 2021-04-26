NOKOMIS - Dorothy Turner, known as Dot, has been snowbirding in Nokomis since 1974.
And on Saturday, she was surprised by about 50 friends and neighbors who stopped by her home to sing "Happy Birthday."
Born in Peru, Indiana - also known as a circus city - she was married to Alexander "Sandy" Turner for 56 years. During the summers, she lives in Burton, Michigan. She retired from General Motors.
According to a neighbor, she had a philosophy about having lived 39,480 days as of the 24th.
”Just keepum commin,” she said.
