Snowbird season seems extra busy this year. In addition to all the extra cars and people, downtown Venice seems to have acquired a forest of gorgeous new palm trees in the West Venice Avenue median.
Some seem nearly as tall as the ones that had to be removed with all their soil because of some root disease. Still more new trees have been added along the sidewalk on the south side of the street.
Prentiss French, the city’s original landscape architect, would be proud to see that his vision seems to have been continued. Back in the 1920s when city planner John Nolen designed this beautiful city so many of us are proud to call home, Nolen brought in French to enhance the boulevards and parks that were such an integral part of the his plan.
That was the era of city planning of the best kind. I grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, another planned city of the 1920s, and much of what we appreciated about Shaker can be found here in Venice.
Both cities were fortunate to be created when city planning was not only in vogue but there were large tracts of land that could be planned to the Nth degree, including little parks, boulevards, appropriate architecture, schools, a country club, churches, shopping areas and homes sized from grandious to more modest, but not all mixed together so that there remains a natural flow to the city’s design.
Good design seems to draw residents who appreciate it, which has certainly helped this city not only stand the test of time but also to prosper and improve.
The creation of the Woman’s (the “a” is correct) Club, which started the city’s first library, was a big thing. Thank you, Louella Albee.
Dr. Fred Albee is always credited for hiring Nolen and founding the city’s first medical center and more, but that library was important, too. If only she could see the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and the rest of the buildings on that block we now call the Cultural Campus.
My mother would be thrilled to see how the Art Center has grown from the little, box-like building in which it was housed when she became a member back in 1966.
Both my parents would be thrilled with the progress of Venice Theatre, thanks to early members such as Geri Becker and Yvonne Pinkerton and their families, who have helped it grow. And to its first PR guru, Maureen Holland. And its fourth employee, Murray Chase, some 23 years ago.
These days there are about 29 employees, and the theater, on a per capita basis, is No. 1 in the country out of some 10,000 community theaters.
Its production “Assisted Living” sold out several times and its holiday variation is probably nearly sold out for its December run.
If you can get a ticket to “42nd Street,” do it NOW. That show is spot-on perfect. The set rivals anything you might see on Broadway, and so does Geena Ravella’s choreography. The unison displayed in the dance routines is astounding.
If it sounds as though I love this city, I do indeed. And, judging by the way so many of you supported Luna Ristorante and Venice Theatre during the weeks when it was not easy to get to either place, so do many of you.
