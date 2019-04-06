The annual Easter Eggstravaganza returns to Centennial Park Saturday, April 20, presented in partnership this year by Edible Gifts & Treats, Premier Community Bank, Venice MainStreet, Venice Lions Club, and The Warehouse of Venice.
The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. when the Easter Bunny arrives to lead the eager children in song and dance, almost sure to include the popular Macarena.
The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m., by age groups: 0-2; 3-4; 5-6; and 7 & up. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
“This year is set to be even bigger and better than ever before,” said Nick Sperry, events coordinator for Venice MainStreet.
Kids can look forward to candy, prizes, The Easter Bunny, music and other entertainment, as well as hunting thousands upon thousands of eggs. The record number of 8,000 eggs this year will hold candy, toys or prizes generously donated by local merchants.
Erin Silk, CEO of Venice MainStreet, reminds parents to bring baskets for the children and to arrive early to enjoy the entertainment.
