FORT MYERS — Edison and Ford Winter Estates remains open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for guided and self-guided tours.
Visitors can tour the 15,000-square-foot museum, botanic research laboratory and historic homes, all on more than 20 acres of botanical gardens.
The safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers and visitors is our highest priority. We are following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding coronavirus and have implemented some precautionary measures:
Added hand sanitizer dispensers in common areas.
Increased sanitation products for staff and volunteers at work areas.
Extra sanitation of door handles, railings, countertops and other common areas.
While we remain open, we are making a few necessary changes for everyone’s safety. Following the guidelines of the CDC, we are cancelling events with more than 50 people.
The following events and programs are cancelled:
Spring Break Camp (March 16-20)
Fun with Container Gardening (March 18)
Antique Car Show (March 21)
Vintage Base Ball Game at Terry Park (March 21)
Distaff Side of Vintage Base Ball and Women’s History Presentations (March 21)
Silk Scarf Painting (March 21; the March 28 class is still scheduled at this time)
Making an Herbarium (March 21)
Insider’s Tour (March 23)
VIP Tour to Naples Botanical Garden (March 28)
Weekend Science Series: Hello World Code Creators (March 28) has been rescheduled to April 4
Etiquette Class (April 4) has been rescheduled to May 9
In addition, the Smithsonian Spark!Lab is closed. This decision is in keeping with the Smithsonian’s decision to close the Spark!Lab in the District of Columbia location. The remainder of the museum will remain open.
Guided tours will be reduced from a maximum of 35 guests to a maximum of 25. This decision will ensure that additional personal space can be provided.
Guests are encouraged to check the website at EdisonFord.org or Facebook for updated information. Tickets may be purchased online at EdisonFord.org.
