FORT MYERS — Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host the Frank Sinatra tribute, Michael Dutra and the Strictly Sinatra Band, on Jan. 18 as part of the Rhythm on the River concert series.
The group performs many of Sinatra’s greatest hits.
The event will take place on the Ford lawn, along the Caloosahatchee River. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6 p.m.
This Sinatra tribute band has been performing all across the country since 2002. It opened for Howie Mandel at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, and performed at the Gov. Chris Christie inaugural event in 2010.
Dutra shares many similarities to Frank Sinatra: both are left-handed, both were born on Dec. 12, they are the same height and both of their fathers were boxers at one time.
Food and beverage vendors will have refreshments available for purchase. No coolers are permitted.
Free parking is available in the main Edison Ford parking lot at 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. Guests should bring a lawn chair and a sweater or blanket if the weather is chilly.
Tickets may be purchased online at EdisonFord.org or at the ticket counter. Individual tickets purchased in advance are $30 for Edison Ford members or $35 for nonmembers; tickets at the door will be $40.
A new VIP seating area will be open and may be reserved by the table for $225. Each table holds up to five people; table ticket price includes the use of a table and chairs. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit EdisonFord.org.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates is the internationally known winter homesite of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. More than 220,000 visitors walk through the location each year from all around the globe.
The organization has received many awards, including the National Stewardship Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the National Garden Clubs’ Historic Preservation Award.
The property is an official project of “Save America’s Treasures,” a Florida Historic Landmark and a National Register Historic Site. The Edison Botanic Laboratory is a National Historic Chemical Landmark.
The site is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and until 9 p.m. during the month of December for Holiday Nights.
