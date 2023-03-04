Englewood Shrimp & Music Fest set for March 10-12 STAFF REPORT Mar 4, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — Enjoy a weekend of fun, good food and great music at the premiere of the Englewood Shrimp & Music Festival at Englewood Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave.The event will be held Friday, March 10 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.Eat delicious foods, listen to stellar live music performances and shop shopping a marketplace of arts, crafts and fine products. Performances include:March 104:30 to 6 p.m. SlickWilly Revival Band (Blues, Funk, Rock)6:30 to 8 p.m. Hurricane Shane Band (Rock)8:30 to 10 p.m. K-Luv & United Funk FoundationMarch 1112:30 to 2 p.m. Under8ed Band (Funk, R&B, Rock, Soul)2:30 to 4 p.m. Frank Bang (Blues)4:30 to 6 p.m. The Billy Rice Band (Country, Rock)6:30 to 8 p.m. One Night Rodeo (Classic Rock, Country, Rock)8:30 to 10 p.m. Igor & the Red Elvises (Funk, Reggae, Rock)March 1212:30 to 2 p.m. Remedy Tree (Bluegrass)2:30 to 4 p.m. Mixed Signal Band (Country, Disco, Pop, Rock)4:30 to 6 p.m. Gas House Gorillas (Rock)During breaks between performances, enjoy time shopping a marketplace of fine arts, crafts, and select fine products and food items.For more information, visit: paragonfestivals.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now DeSantis to Venice: 'You ain't seen nothing yet' SMH named a 'World's Best Hospital' for fifth time Sarasota man charged with meeting, luring a minor District dumps Police Chief Duane Oakes Man arrested on DUI charges after crash Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now DeSantis to Venice: 'You ain't seen nothing yet' SMH named a 'World's Best Hospital' for fifth time Sarasota man charged with meeting, luring a minor District dumps Police Chief Duane Oakes Man arrested on DUI charges after crash Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
