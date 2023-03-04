ENGLEWOOD — Enjoy a weekend of fun, good food and great music at the premiere of the Englewood Shrimp & Music Festival at Englewood Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave.

The event will be held Friday, March 10 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m.to 10 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

