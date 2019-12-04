CAPTIVA — Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts and ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announce the first-ever concert on Captiva Island beaches — “Blues on the Beach” featuring next generation blues phenoms David Julia, Trey Wanvig and Sanibel-Captiva Islands local favorite Johnny Jensen.
Blues on the Beach is an all-out weekend of blues, sunshine and blue skies — with an acoustic jam Friday night and a Saturday night, private beachfront concert scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m., with more blues entertainment after-show in Crow’s Nest Bar & Grille. Tickets for Saturday night’s “Blues on the Beach” are available online for $15 plus handling at ‘Tween Waters online ticketing at Tween-Waters.com/Shop.
Tickets are also available for $20 at the door Saturday night.
Stay the Blues Weekend and enjoy free Admission to both Friday and Saturday night events
If blues lovers want to make it a blues weekend on breathtaking Captiva Island, any Friday-Saturday night stay — at any Sanibel Captiva Beach Resort, or Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals — entitles guests to 2 free tickets per bedroom per room. This applies to ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa, West Wind Island Resort, Beachview Cottages, Castaways Cottages and Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals. Visit your favorite resort or rental website, reserve your weekend and enter “blues” in the comment field — or call 800-223-5865 for on-site reservation assistance.
“Our goal is to create adventure, fun, entertainment and good times unlike any other resort in Southwest Florida,” said Doug Babcock, chief executive officer of Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. “If it’s new, or cool, or different, or daring, or just plain fun, we want the world to know they’ll find it at ‘Tween Waters. Our plan for 2020 will include many new and exciting promotions that we feel the public will love, and want to enjoy again and again.”
About the Blues Artists: David Julia, Trey Wanvig and Local Island Favorite Johnny Jensen
At age 18, David Julia is a guitar prodigy who calls Central Florida home but who’s made his musical mark across the country. Since picking up the guitar as a 7-year-old, he’s grown his craft and honed his vocal and guitar skills under the tutelage of blues master guitarist Steady Rollin’ Bob Margolin — with whom he recently collaborated on an album entitled “Inspired.” His blues style is described as both “contemporary and traditional electric blues.”
Hailing from Sarasota, Trey Wanvig is 17 with a resume that already rocks. Wanvig has performed at numerous blues and music festivals including the Bradenton Blues Festival, Dallas International Guitar Festival, B.B. King’s in Memphis, Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa and even aboard the Allure of the Sea, one of Royal Caribbean’s “Oasis Class” cruise ships.
Wanvig has performed alongside many great artists including Shemekia Copeland, Annika Chambers, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Bryan Lee, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson.
Local favorite Johnny Jensen has been banging the drums and playing guitar from the age of 2. Growing up on Captiva Island, he wasn’t much older than a toddler when he joined his Uncle Jimmy and band the Troublestarters for weekend jams at Jensen’s Marina & Cottages. Today, Johnny’s played everywhere from Fort Myers to Nashville, and has opened for a number of headline national touring acts — all before or at the age of 16 years.
Learn more at SanibelCaptivaBeachResorts.com.
