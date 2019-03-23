The Venice Gondolier Barbershop Chorus’ annual show will be Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. The performance is being held at the Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave., Venice.
Two Florida state championship quartets —Headline and Instinct to Perform — will join the Gondolier Chorus, offering Barbershop Harmony Society award-winning songs and entertainment.
Award-winning female barbershop chorus Sarasota’s Sweet Adeline’s Magic of Manatee will once again be making an appearance.
This year’s theme is “Dedicated to the Ones We Love.” Classic songs such as “Georgia on my Mind,” “When I’m 64” and “I Believe” are all part of this year’s playlist.
The Venice Gondolier Barbershop Chorus has been performing for over 25 years. In addition to its annual show, the chorus performs in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Invitations to perform are welcome.
Male and female singers are always welcome to join the chorus at one of their practices to explore becoming a member. The Gondoliers meet every Monday at 6:15 p.m. at Lakeside Lutheran Church in South Venice.
For performance information or to join as a guest, call 941-445-0230 or email VeniceBarb ershopChorus@gmail.com.
