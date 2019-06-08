Embracing Our Differences (EOD) invites artists and writers to submit art and inspirational statements for its 17th annual outdoor art exhibit celebrating diversity by Oct. 8.
The work of 50 artists, poets and writers will be selected for the exhibit, which opens Jan. 20 in Sarasota’s Bayfront Park. Final selections, based on artistic excellence and originality reflecting the theme, “Enriching Lives Through Diversity,” will be made by a panel of professional artists, curators and arts educators.
The artwork will also be evaluated on how effectively it will read when enlarged to the exhibit’s billboard-size dimensions of 16 x 12.5 feet. Quotations must be 20 words or less. There is no submission fee or limit on the number of entries. Submissions must be submitted online or received no later than Oct. 8, 2019.
Artists and writers can submit directly online at: embracingourdifferences.org. For more information about EOD, call 941-404-5710 or visit: embracingourdifferences.org.
“We’re always inspired by the quality of art and statements that we receive from all corners of the globe,” says Sarah Wertheimer, EOD executive director.
Wertheimer adds that participation is open to everyone, including professional and amateur artists, writers, photographers, teachers and students. For the 2019 exhibit, the organization received 11,791 entries from 111 countries and 44 states.
A total of $4,000 in cash awards will be presented in the form of four separate awards: $1,000 each for “Best-in-Show Adult;” “Best-in-Show Student;” and the “People’s Choice.” Both of the “Best-in-Show” awards will be granted by a 25-member Art Task Force; the “People’s Choice” award will be determined by visitors to the 2020 exhibit. A $1,000 cash award will be presented to the best original quotation.
Wertheimer explains that a critical part of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit is the impact of the inspirational quotations that accompany each work of art.
“These quotations provide members of our community a chance to put into writing their thoughts, feelings and ideas that reflect our theme of “enriching lives through diversity,” she said. “The combination of visual art and the written word adds a deeper dimension to the overall experience.”
Embracing Our Differences’ annual outdoor exhibits are the heart of a year-round program of activities designed to use art as a catalyst to create awareness and promote diversity.
For more information, call 941-404-5710, or visit: embracingourdifferences.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.