SARASOTA — The Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab announced it received a $40,845 grant from The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.
The funds will help enhance its ability to serve a transformative education and exploration, it said in a news release.
“We are honored to partner with the Fab Lab in growing the opportunity for students to gain a greater appreciation for the sciences,” said Carol Butera, president and CEO of The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.
The grant provided will assist the Fab Lab with purchasing equipment and resources critical for expanding its experiential science, technology, engineering, art and math learning programs for local students.
Through these programs, students explore STEAM areas they are not often exposed to in the traditional classroom. They gain technical skills by using state-of-the-art equipment to build projects and hone skills such as leadership, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving through team-based activities and challenges, the news release said.
“We have created a safe, collaborative community where students feel empowered to explore their passions, think creatively, make mistakes and grow as individuals,” Fab Lab Executive Director Ping Faulhaber said. “The Selby Foundation’s investment will enable us to impact more students and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in their future pursuits.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.