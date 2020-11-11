The little fairy houses in today’s feature article took me back to when I was about 9 and building my own little houses in the woods.
A city child during the school year, I was a country kid every summer from the age of 7 when my parents acquired a log cabin and five acres of trees in Novelty, Ohio.
Novelty had a general store and post office in the same building and other than a few farms and a tiny church, not much else.
We had to drive into Chagrin Falls for shopping and, best of all, skyscraper ice cream cones at Isaly’s ice cream store.
The rest of the time as my parents busied themselves with carpenters and plumbers and such to turn the old fishing shack into a habitable summer home, I explored the woods and the creek that meandered through the woods down the hill from the cottage.
By the time I was 9, I was building my first house in the woods. It was a simple teepee sort of thing made of branches not quite woven together and sided with leaves stuffed into the weave.
Each year my houses became a little bigger and more intricate, eventually even having landscaping in the form of rock gardens. I would never have spent the night in one of my houses.
They certainly would not have held back the rain but by day it was the design and the construction that was the most fun. Sadly my only photos are in my mind although I did have a camera in those days but I rationed the film like a miser.
These days my cellphone has close to 3,000 photos and that is after some pruning. And yes I have saved copies to storage devices.
But back in the Bronze Age, I was having so much fun building my houses I probably never even thought to take a photo.
Yet I can fully understand how Sherie Zahn could be inspired by findings in the woods and at the beach. True to form, I took plenty of photos.
With today’s cameras and cellphones, it is easy to take plenty of photos. Even I have yet to run out of space.
One feature I do not use is the zoom feature. With such high resolution programs, I find it better to just take the photo and zoom in with whatever photo program I happen to be using. With the zoom feature, one really needs a tripod to avoid fuzzy pictures.
Another thing, I never adjust the original. Someday I might want to print a poster-sized photo — or not — but at least I will always have the option.
For the fairy houses, it was fun to use my photo program to zoom in on the tiny little details in these houses and to see how the artist solved her various challenges.
It is fun to look closely at these charming little houses to see how this artist solved such challenges.
From fairy houses to a fairy tale Turkey Day
Recently with my friends Chef Judi Gallagher and motivation speaker/writer MK Mueller I was at the Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar to experience a pre-Thanksgiving dinner tasting.
Of course, when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, there is no such thing as a simple “tasting.” That is especially true at Phillippi Creek where the chefs positively shine on that traditional fall feast.
Of course there was turkey — moist and tender but from the cranberry sauce to the sweet potatoes and stuffing, it was not your ordinary turkey day dinner.
With touches such as dried cranberries in the cranberry sauce to the hint of cinnamon and such in the mashed sweet potatoes to some green veggies that far surpassed the normal green beach casserole that everyone has been serving forever, this was a most delicious feast.
And my serving left me with enough leftovers for two more meals at home.
The bartender got into the act too with a pumpkin pie smoothie concoction that was both stunning and tasty even though there was no room left after all the turkey and fixings.
For an “oyster bar,” it always amazes me that the chefs always manage to outdo even my late mother when it comes to Thanksgiving and that is no easy task.
And with Thanksgiving so near, can Christmas be far behind?
Once again, the Marines are undertaking their annual project of Toys for Tots to make sure that no child will be without a toy for Christmas.
The city of Venice has two collection places, City Hall and the Venice Airport. Take new unwrapped toys to either location from now through the second week of December. This campaign began in 1947 and has resulted in the distribution of some 584 million toys since then. That is one really big Christmas story.
Meanwhile, as the pandemic rolls on, we all need to find the healthiest balance between staying at home and our need to get out at least a bit with masks in place and social distancing for everyone’s safety.
Venice Theatre has done a really good job of bringing live entertainment back to Venice and now, B&B Theatres is about to reopen its totally renovated movie theater Thursday.
Look for a story about that in the main section of today’s paper.
Please wear your mask to protect me and I will wear one of my many masks to protect you. And yes I do have a Donald Duck mask and two Sweet Briar masks.
