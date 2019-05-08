The Family Garden Club annual scholarship plant sale will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11 with proceeds earmarked for Lemon Bay High School.
The plant sale will take place at Paul’s garden, located at 1852 Whispering Pines Circle in Englewood. The street is located off Englewood Road (SR 776) just next to the Lemon Bay Plaza (with the Big Lots store) and across from Englewood Isles. Signs will be on the road indicating where to turn.
Master gardener, Jim Chandler, says the club selected the aloe vera to be the featured plant at this sale. It has been reported that the aloe vera is an extremely versatile plant, used in a number of ways. Some of the benefits are that it contains a huge number of vitamins, such as A, C, E, and B12. It is also rich in choline and folic acid and many minerals such as calcium, iron, potassium, copper and others, all coming from the natural aloe vera.
The benefits of aloe vera’s use on the skin are untold. It calms the sensation from burns, both from hot items as well as sunburn. Many people call it the “burn plant.” You can purchase aloe vera in many different forms (e.g., gel, capsules, shampoo, juice, moisturizers, etc.). But, obviously, the least expensive way is to use the gel that is found in the plant you grow in your own backyard.
In addition to the aloe vera, other plants you may find at the sale are Brazilian Red Cloak, Zonal (perennial) Geraniums, Palms, Bromeliads, Glory Bower, Turk’s Cap, Fire Spike, both Red & Purple, and many others. Some varieties will be on a limited basis, so come early. All are grown on site or by members in their own back yard, and not in greenhouses. The value of locally grown plants is that they do not experience the shock of moving from a greenhouse to the conditions of an outdoor environment.
At the sale, if you have questions, ask one of our knowledgeable members who will surely have the answer. All plants are locally grown with most started in the backyards of our members.
Proceeds from the sale will go to the Lemon Bay High School Scholarship Fund. In May 2018, we awarded two $2,000 scholarships at the awards ceremony. At the past 11 awards ceremonies the club has donated $23,000 by way of your purchases and generosity. We plan to hold several plant sales throughout the year. Please check our website for the future dates as they are planned.
For more information, visit fgcefl.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.